ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got a chance to enjoy local artistry Sunday at the Summer Vibes Pop-Up Market. Plenty of people were out at the Dreams Event Studio on Osuna near Eubank, enjoying dozens of vendors, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry, paints, bows, socks, and desserts – all of it coming from local artists.

The market also had multiple food trucks and music. Organizers say this is all about getting the community together and of course, supporting local. “We like to have a lot of markets so we can get everyone out and show their stuff…so we all came out so that the community can see everybody,” said Jordan Daniels, event organizer.

The pop-up market was hosted by Daniels, a local artist specializing in epoxy resin techniques.