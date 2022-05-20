ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighborhood Nature Festival is a brand new program from the city of Albuquerque that will be hosting its second event this coming Saturday 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Alamosa Park on the West Side. The event is located behind Ted M. Gallegos Community Center and next to Alamosa Skate Park at 1100 Bataan Dr SW. Live music will be by New Mexican Marimba Band.

The Neighborhood Nature Festival will have four events in the next couple of months. These free park pop-up events are a celebration of nature in our neighborhood. There will be live music, paletas, bilingual nature storytelling and puppet show, nature-themed carnivate performers, bosque ecosystem traveling exhibit truck, hands on science activities, nature based games, show-n-tell, with urban wild birds, on-site language interpreters and more.

The city of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division is in charge of the event. They are a part of the Parks & Recreation Division, which manages nearly 30,000 acres of public land known as Major Public Open Space.

For future events visit their website Parks & Recreation.

Upcoming Neighborhood Nature Festival Events