ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Albuquerque, many people may be looking for a way to stay cool. An app called Swimply allows users to rent pools that are located at residential homes across the city.

Swimply has more than a handful of pools to rent by the hour in the Albuquerque area. Some of the pools have slides, diving boards, lounge areas and come with access to restrooms. Some of the listings also give users an option to add on towels, umbrellas, a grill, speakers, snacks and more.

KRQE News 13 on Tuesday found the following pools on Swimply that people can take a dip in:

*Individual search results may vary depending on date, time and the number of guests included in the booking.

Highest-Rated pools on Swimply in Albuquerque:

*Rating information was found on Swimply’s website and is associated with each rental.

Prices for the pool rentals listed above ranged from $60 to $25. Each property also had a set limit on the number of guests which ranged from 50 to three. KRQE News 13 reached out Swimply to find out how many hosts are located in the Albuquerque area. A spokesperson said there are more than 20 properties available in the area that are rentals for pools, hot tubs, and pickleball courts.