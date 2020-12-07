Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico choir project going virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now in their 14th season, Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico promotes the talent of New Mexico musicians through vocal ensemble performances. They have been providing holiday performances for years but this year, due to COVID-19, it will look different.

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico was formed in 2006 as a venue for professional singers from various locations across New Mexico. Artistic Director Maxine Thevenot discusses what’s in store for the 5th annual Children’s Messiah concert that’s going virtual for the first time ever. Thevenot said they first gathered a three-member orchestra and formed a backing track, they then sent the recording out to 16 of their professional singers who then recorded their voice parts and, lastly, they invited community members to send in their voices and merged them all together.

For more information visit, polyphonynm.com. The virtual concert is on Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

