Polly's Run marks decade of fundraising for pancreatic cancer research

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Three Albuquerque brothers are bringing awareness to a disease that took their mom's life.

Ten years later, their effort to help cure pancreatic cancer has grown, bringing together hundreds of people at the annual Polly's Run 5K.

"Ten years ago today, we lost our mom, Polly, to pancreatic cancer," Polly's son and run co-director, Josh Rogers, said.

"She was everything to us and she wasn't ready and neither were we, so we fight," his brother, Chris, added.

One participant, Jean-Michael Roman, said he had been looking for a way to help the cause ever since his mom, Lynda, also passed away from the disease in January 2018.

"She was a goofball, loved rock and roll, was an '80s kid. She went to El Dorado," he said. "I owe her everything and I wish she was still around but she was probably one of the hardest workers and was just so happy even when things weren't going great."

It's not the most diagnosed form of cancer with about 50,000 reported cases a year, but the American Cancer Society says only about 9-percent of people have a five-year survival rate.

The Rogers brothers said raising awareness and money can help increase the odds of beating it. "When we started this event, it was 5 percent. Now it's 9 percent, so it's almost doubled in 10 years," Josh said.

The Polly's Run website shows this year's event raised $245,000, with all proceeds going to the University of New Mexico Cancer Center. "I hope through things like Polly's Run, they can raise enough money to cure cancer one day, if it's possible. All different kinds," Roman stated.

Bosque Brewing has also created a Pint for Polly, which is a batch of a blackberry merlot blonde.

They're donating a dollar from each pint sold to the Polly's Run fundraising effort. They're also selling 10-year Polly's Run pint glasses for $5.