ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new poll shows a much different approval rating for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Greenberg Quinlan Rosner, a Washington D.C. based polling firm, found 58% of New Mexicans approve of the governor’s job. The poll said 42% disapprove of her performance.

Two months ago, Morning Consultant put together a poll that said just 44% of New Mexicans approved of the governor’s job. KRQE News 13 reached out to the governor’s office but have not yet heard back.