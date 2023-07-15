ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities responded to a scene in northwest Albuquerque Saturday. A wanted person had reportedly barricaded himself.

According to Albuquerque Police Department (APD), tactical units and field officers responded to the Taylor Ranch area for a barricaded person inside a home.

A press release from APD stated officers were looking for a “wanted” man with felony warrants when he fled and entered a home on Verona Street NW between Chesapeake Road and Taylor Ranch Road. A resident safely left the home, authorities reported.

The suspect was taken into custody as of 1:35 p.m. Saturday.