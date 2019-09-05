Police video shows APD arresting armed suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police body camera video shows the moments an armed man who fired shots in front of officers ended up getting arrested without serious injury.

The incident happened on July 24 in southwest Albuquerque near Coors and Central. Albuquerque police arrested 20-year-old Mitchell Chavez after 911 calls came in about threat that was made at a Circle K gas station on Coors, just north of Central.

APD caught up with Chavez in an apartment driveway on Bluewater Road. Armed with a large rifle, body camera video was recording as officers say Chavez fired two rounds in the air, then dropped his weapon.

“I could have sworn… I was this close, this freaking close,” an Albuquerque police officer said after Chavez was taken into custody, the officer recalling the moments prior to Chavez’s arrest.

Video shows Chavez approached officers after he dropped his rifle, asking at least four officers to shoot him.

One APD officer eventually fired a Taser at Chavez as he walked toward officers. Chavez fell on his face but was not seriously injured.

After Chavez was handcuffed, video captured him threatening officers.

“You’re ****ing lucky, ****ing shoot you m*********ers, for real,” Chavez said to the officers who were detaining him. “I’d have ****ing end you m*********ers, bro, for real.”

Chavez was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon and driving without headlights.

“This is actually the better of .. the best of all outcomes, I guess?” one APD officer said of the incident after Chavez was taken safely into custody.

Court records show Chavez has since pleaded not guilty in the case. Judge Daniel Gallegos denied a request by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office to keep Chavez behind bars through trial.