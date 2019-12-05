Police unit involved in crash in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Police were at the scene of a wreck in downtown Albuquerque where a police cruiser crashed into a light pole.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that around 3:30 a.m. when a driver ran a stop sign at 7th Street and Copper and crashed into the police vehicle. Authorities say the officer received medical treatment and the driver of the other vehicle is currently being investigated for DWI.

The identity of the driver remains unknown at this time. This is a developing story.

