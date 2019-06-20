Suspect in custody following northeast Albuquerque SWAT callout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A suspect is in custody following an early morning SWAT callout Thursday in northeast Albuquerque. Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Altez NE in response to a domestic violence incident.

Police say that their Crisis Negotiation Team as well as tactical teams tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully after the female suspect barricaded herself in the residence by herself. Authorities state that tactical officers deployed a police service dog who apprehended the suspect identified as Annette Miller.

Miller is in the hospital after sustaining injuries in the K9 apprehension and will booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center for charges of aggravated assault against a household member, child abuse, and false imprisonment.