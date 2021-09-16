Police: Suspected robber killed in Subway shooting carried an airsoft gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspected robber shot and killed at a southeast Albuquerque Subway was armed with an airsoft gun. Employees say the man walked into the restaurant early Tuesday morning and tried to rob an employee when another worker came out and shot him.

Police have not identified him saying they are having to tun his fingerprints. they are investigating the case as a potentially justifiable homicide.