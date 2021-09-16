Police: Suspected robber killed in Subway shooting carried an airsoft gun

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the suspected robber shot and killed at a southeast Albuquerque Subway was armed with an airsoft gun. Employees say the man walked into the restaurant early Tuesday morning and tried to rob an employee when another worker came out and shot him.

Story continues below:

Police have not identified him saying they are having to tun his fingerprints. they are investigating the case as a potentially justifiable homicide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES