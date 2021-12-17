Man accused of hitting, killing 7-year-old boy still on the run

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt continues for 27-year-old Sergio Almanza, the suspect accused of killing a 7-year-old- boy on Sunday while he was trying to cross the street outside the River of Lights. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Almanza who resides in Los Chavez. Neighbors say there was a heavy police presence outside his house Thursday afternoon and by the looks of it, the front entrance has sustained some damage from the incident.

“I think it was about 4 p.m. when I came back from Walmart and I saw all the police down there and I’m like uh-oh what happened. There was a policeman around here near my driveway,” said a neighbor, Jean Columbo.

Neighbors say there were about six police vehicles at the residence, some blocking the roadway as they searched for Almanza who is accused of driving the off-road vehicle that struck and killed Pronoy Bhattacharya. In the arrest warrant, it says Almanza had been drinking before he drove the off-road vehicle along Central and through a red light killing the boy.

Police say after trying to execute the arrest warrant they didn’t find him. They are hoping the crime stopper’s reward will lead to his whereabouts. People who live in the same neighborhood as Almanza, are afraid that he is still at large.

“Of course it concerns me a lot of people. They better open their eyes and start looking around and come forward and speak out because this is a very dangerous situation right now and we have no idea where he’s hiding,” said Columbo.

Neighbors say they would see the same off-road vehicle he drove the night of the killing outside the home. Sergio Almanza has owned the home for a couple of years. There will memorial services for Pronoy Bhattacharya on Saturday.