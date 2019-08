ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- I-40 eastbound at Eubank has been reopened following reports of a suicidal individual on the bridge Saturday.

Albuquerque Police Department officers have since taken the alleged jumper into custody and the interstate is now open.

I40 Eastbound at Eubank is now open — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) August 3, 2019