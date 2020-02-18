Closings & Delays
Police shooting suspect faces federal charges

Local News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of shooting at officers is now facing federal charges.

According to a criminal complaint, the Albuquerque Police Officers working with the FBI tracked a stolen vehicle to the area of Sage and 98th late last month.

Detectives approached Daniel Montoya who they say ignored their commands and fired at least one shot at them. None were hit.

The officers were working along with the FBI, they had been sworn in as federal officers, so Montoya is now charged with assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon. It is a crime that carries up to 20 years.

