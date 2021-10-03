Police seek information in endangered missing juvenile’s whereabouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque police are requesting the public’s help in locating an endangered missing child. Police say 5-year-old Heily Garcia was taken by her biological mother, Vicky Hargrove, during a custody exchange with Heily’s safety plan mother, Pauline Maestas. There is a CYFD safety plan where Heily is to be in Maestas’s custody.

Heily was last seen wearing a pink nightgown with fluffy sleeves. Heily is 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Saturday, October, 3, 2021. If located, please contact Pauline Maestas at 505-208-1222 or the on call Missing Persons Unit detective at 505-924-6094.

