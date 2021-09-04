Police seek guardians of 2-year-old boy

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently seeking the public’s help in finding the guardians of a 2-year-old boy Saturday. Officials say the boy was found around 5 a.m Saturday morning. wandering in the area of Juan Tabo and Central.

Police say he responds to both English and Spanish but investigators have not been able to figure out his name. The boy has brown hair and eyes, is around 2 feet 6 inches, and weighs around 30 pounds. He was wearing only a grey t-shirt and a Mickey Mouse diaper. Officials say the boy appears to be well taken care of.

If anyone has information about the identity of the boy or the whereabouts of his guardians, they are asked to contact police at 242-COPS.

