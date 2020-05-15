Police see spike in Albuquerque street racing during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is shifting its focus to crack down on crimes that have spiked during the stay-at-home order. APD has seen not just a spike in business burglaries over the last few months, but they’ve also received a lot of calls about parties and street racing.

Mayor Tim Keller showed video Friday of one dangerous street racing situations. A motorcyclist recorded by APD’s new helicopter camera was caught speeding on Central at more than 100 miles an hour. He was also weaving in and out of traffic and the ART bus lanes.

Police say he took off from a gathering in downtown Albuquerque but was eventually arrested by the bosque trail near Tingley and Central.

Officers have written over 100 tickets during a street racing operation last weekend downtown on Central and in the Albuquerque heights area.

Related to those gatherings, APD says its Party Intervention Unit is back for the summer. The dedicated team of officers has responded to more than 120 calls for house parties in the last month.

APD says last week it dealt with double the number of commercial or business burglary calls compared to the same time frame last year. Officers are now targeting suspected burglars with active warrants.

