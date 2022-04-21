ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at high risk for a heart attack.

Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results, those results showed he could be in danger. Murphy is diagnosed as Bi-polar and has a “skull collage” tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo of “Speak See Hear No Evil” on his left calf and on his right arm is a tattoo of an “Irishman.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.