Police searching for endangered Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Rose Frick, 74, was last reported missing on February 26 when she left her home Friday morning around 8:00 a.m. to go to the Spout’s Grocery Store at 6300 San Mateo NE.

Police say the person reporting Frick as missing is worried due to Frick’s history of getting lost and also showing signs of dementia. Frick is 5’6″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with green eyes, and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie, grey sweatshirt, and grey pants.

Frick was driving her 2008 light blue Honda with NM license plate KGK 599. Police are asking anyone with information to contact APD’s missing person unit at 505-242-COPS.