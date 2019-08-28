Police search for suspect in westside shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On person has been hospitalized and one subject in custody following a shooting near the Walmart on Coors and I-40 Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department say the victim is currently in stable condition and one subject is being questioned. Authorities say a second subject is outstanding at this time.

Witnesses say the incident happened in the parking lot near the Chili’s but police have yet to release any more details.

Police have yet to identify the victim and the two suspects involved. This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.