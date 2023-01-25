ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a suspect Wednesday in an attempted carjacking near the UNM campus.

The university sent out an alert this afternoon and said a man tried to carjack someone at University and MLK.

Details are limited, but there is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

KRQE reached out to both Albuquerque Police (APD) and UNM police for more information. APD said UNM police were investigating, but UNM police referred KRQE to APD.