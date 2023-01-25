ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a suspect Wednesday in an attempted carjacking near the UNM campus.
The university sent out an alert this afternoon and said a man tried to carjack someone at University and MLK.
Details are limited, but there is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
- Albuquerque: City asks for capital outlay for Isotopes Park improvements
- Health: New Mexicans can now get healthcare options through their taxes
- New Mexico: VIDEO: Santa Fe officer sues city, department after a K-9 attacks face
KRQE reached out to both Albuquerque Police (APD) and UNM police for more information. APD said UNM police were investigating, but UNM police referred KRQE to APD.