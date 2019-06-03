Albuquerque-Metro

Police search for person of interest after woman found dead

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 11:48 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:33 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police have identified Anthony McCants as a person of interest after a suspicious death at Isleta Resort and Casino. 

On Saturday, May 25, detectives found the body of Rachel Lanier in a resort hotel room. Lanier was last seen leaving Farmington on May 20 with Anthony McCants. The pair were seen on surveillance video arriving at the resort on May 20 around 12:38 p.m. The following day, McCants was then caught on surveillance video leaving the room alone on May 21 around 7 a.m. That same room is where Lanier's body was discovered.

At this time, Lanier's death is considered to be suspicious and the investigation is currently ongoing.

McCants was last seen driving a white/cream 1992 Lincoln Town Car with dark tinted windows. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted at P3tips.com.

