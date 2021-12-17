Police search for missing UNM student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a missing University of New Mexico student. They say 18-year-old Jayden Ron Hurley was last seen on Thursday around 5 p.m. on UNM’s Albuquerque campus. He was wearing an orange Denver Broncos jacket, jeans, gray sneakers and a ‘Deadpool’ backpack; he also wears glasses.
Police say Hurley is described as Native American, 5’8” inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. New Mexico State Police say Hurley is believed to be in danger if not located. If you know where he is, call UNM Police at 505-277-2241 or dial 911.