Police search for missing Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nathaniel Johnson.

APD reports Nathaniel was reported missing by his father who told police Nathaniel escaped through a window after cutting the screen. Nathaniel cannot care for himself and has autism.

Nathaniel is 19-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes and is six-feet, three-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Nathaniel was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue puffy winter jacket with “POLO” down the side, and white football cleats.

Police say he may be in the area of 2nd Street and Central Avenue. APD announced the teen was missing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

