Police search for missing Albuquerque teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nathaniel Johnson (courtesy APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nathaniel Johnson.

APD reports Nathaniel was reported missing by his father who told police Nathaniel escaped through a window after cutting the screen. Nathaniel cannot care for himself and has autism.

Nathaniel is 19-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes and is six-feet, three-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Nathaniel was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue puffy winter jacket with “POLO” down the side, and white football cleats.

Police say he may be in the area of 2nd Street and Central Avenue. APD announced the teen was missing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video