Police search for missing Albuquerque girl last seen near Cleveland MS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a Missing Juvenile Alert for 11-year-old Serinity McGee-Wise. APD reports that she was last seen by her guardian, Patty Elliott on Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Cleveland Middle School.

Authorities describe Serinity as being four feet seven inches tall, 100 pounds, and has blue eyes. She also has short brown hair with a star buzzed on the right side.

Serinity was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and carrying a blue backpack. If she is located, police say to call her guardian, Patty Elliott at 505-980-4393 or call the Missing Persons detective at 242-COPS.