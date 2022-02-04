ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for the driver of a flatbed pickup who left a tow truck driver in critical condition. It happened around 9 a.m. last Friday.

The tow trucker driver was responding to a call on I-40 east of Tramway. According to a Go Fund Me page, that tow truck driver was Tom Avent and has been through several surgeries since the crash.

Police are looking for the man who hit him. He was driving a blue and gray older pickup with a push bumper and a wooden bed. The man is believed to have medium-length gray hair and a beard. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.