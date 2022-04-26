ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man who opened fire on a family from out of town. The family told police they were driving along Coors Thursday, April, 21 when a man later identified as Antonio Brower-Walsh began cutting them off and slamming his brakes. They say he pulled out a gun and fired twice into the passenger side door. No one was injured.

Witnesses say Brower-Walsh then crashed into cars at Coors and Montano. Police say the family wasn’t able to positively identify him as the shooter. Police say they got a search warrant for the car where they found a gun. They issued a warrant for his arrest on Monday.