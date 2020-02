ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the suspects accused of beating a man to death.

Police say 60-year-old Norman Routzen was murdered back in September on Coors near Avalon. Witnesses told police they saw two people running north on Coors.

One of them described as Native American with a long ponytail, wearing a yellow shirt. The other suspect is described as being Native American wearing a camouflage fishing hat and glasses.

If you have any information, call 505-843-STOP