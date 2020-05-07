Police search for graffiti suspects

Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on the lookout for two taggers caught on camera vandalizing the University of New Mexico campus. They say this duo targeted buildings, signs and sculptures several times between Monday and Wednesday.

The duo was captured on surveillance multiple times between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. If you know who these individuals are or have information call UNM Police at 505-277-2241 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be sent to P3tips.com.

