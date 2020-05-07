Police search for girl missing since June 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police continue their search for a missing teen they believe is being sexually exploited. Sixteen-year-old Lia Chavez ran away last June.

Police say Chavez was last seen on June 7, 2019, when she ran away from her home, at 4515 Sherwood Street Northeast. Chavez is five-foot-two inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say prior to this Lia had been with two old boys or men who were arrested by Bernalillo Sheriff’s deputies for drug possession.

Police also say there are signs young men may have used her for sex. Police say Lia is developmentally delayed and is easily taken advantage of, so she is considered endangered if not found. If you’ve seen her or if located contact her father, Mr. Christopher Chavez at 505-306-0162 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.