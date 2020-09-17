Police search for 12-year-old last seen in southwest Albuquerque

APD reports Tyrone Williams was last seen on September 16, 2020, and was wearing the clothes pictured. (courtesy APD)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 12-year-old Tyrone Williams. APD reports that Tyrone was last seen in southwest Albuquerque after he left his grandmother’s home on Mimbres Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16.

Employees at the Circle K on De Vargas Rd SW saw Tyrone heading west around 9:15 p.m. He is on foot and is unfamiliar with the area.

Police say Tyrone is known to hide in ditches and arroyos. Police have provided a photo that shows what he was last seen wearing which is a black shirt with gray sleeves that says “Roblox” on the front, black Adidas track pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Tyrone Williams, you are asked to notify his mother Angelina McManaway at 505-347-5841, the APD Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677, or APD at 242-COPS.