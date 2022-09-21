ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Coronado Mall was locked down after dispatch received a call of a person with a gun inside. Details are limited but officers did search the mall.
An APD spokesperson says the threat was not credible.