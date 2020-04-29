Police say mom drove drunk, crashed with 5-year-old in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a young mom drove drunk with her son in the car when she crashed into a light pole. She had a different explanation for what caused the crash. When police responded to a neighborhood in the heights in was late January witnesses said they heard a loud bang from inside their homes.

“She was obviously drunk and of course she got popped by the airbag so that could have been the issue too, but there’s bottles in the seat,” one witness told the officers about the driver.

Cops found evidence in the car that the driver, 27-year-old Jasmine Perez had been drinking. A relative came to the scene to take the woman’s five-year-old son. “I told you to stay home. What are you thinking?” the relative asked Perez.

Perez told the officers she was being chased by an ex but when officers arrested her for drunk driving, her demeanor quickly changed.

She became physical, kicking, cursing and spitting in the faces of the police. The officers covered Perez’s face to keep her from spitting and when they attempted to shackle her leg, she kicked and fought them again.

The woman told police she was a teacher but could not find any evidence of that online. Along with drunk driving, Perez was charged with two counts of battery on a peace officer, child abuse and driving without a license or insurance.