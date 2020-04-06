Police responds to northeast Albuquerque crash with injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries early Monday.

APD reports officers responded to the scene at Academy and Wyoming around 12 a.m. Police say one person was ejected from a vehicle and suffered severe leg trauma in addition to internal injuries.

The APD Motors Unit was called out to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Authorities say initial information indicates alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if others were injured. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

