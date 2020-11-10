Police responding to shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are responding to reports of a shooting on the 9300 block of Silver Sky Ct. SW. The investigation is in its early stages and the identity of the victim or any suspects is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide an update when it becomes available.
