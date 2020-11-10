Police responding to shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The United States Attorney's Office District of New Mexico reports that 30-year-old Wayne Velasquez of Albuquerque was arraigned in federal court on Oct. 28 for an unregistered firearm. Velasquez will stay in custody until trial.

According to a criminal complaint, Albuquerque Police responded to a shooting incident on Sept. 7 where they came into contact with Velasquez who was sitting outside his residence with a gunshot wound to his foot. The officers allegedly saw a firearm lying on the floor of Velasquez's home.