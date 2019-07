ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the District Attorney's Office are holding a gun buyback event in an effort to get unwanted guns off the streets.

Residents can turn over guns no questions asked. They'll get $75 for handguns, shotguns, and rifles, and $100 for assault rifles. The weapons must be operable and unloaded.