ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are offering more information about a response to Volcano Vista High School Friday afternoon. The department say there is “no credible threat” at the school and that “everyone at the school is safe.” Meanwhile, officers are “clearing” the school.

The events unfolded sometimes after noon Friday. In a tweet, APD confirmed officers were dispatched to the school, responding to “an unconfirmed report of violence.” Again, the department said there was “no credible threat” found.

In a tweet sent around 1 p.m., Albuquerque Public Schools confirmed that Volcano Vista was under a “shelter in place” status. Albuquerque High School was also placed in “shelter in place” status for a separate incident, according to APS.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more information once it becomes available.