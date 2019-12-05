Police respond to third ART bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There have already been three crashes involving private vehicles and ART buses this week.

A major one happened Wednesday at 52nd Street and Central where the city says a man driving a pickup truck tried to make an illegal left turn against a red arrow while the bus had a “go” signal.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one on the bus was hurt.

Another crash one took place Thursday afternoon near Central and Monroe. No information has been released about what caused the crash at this time. Also, no one on the bus was hurt.