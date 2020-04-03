Police respond to possible homicide in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a possible homicide Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Gold S.E. where they located a deceased male subject in the middle of the street. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

