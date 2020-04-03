Police respond to possible homicide in southeast Albuquerque

Local News

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a possible homicide Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a possible shooting in the 1500 block of Gold S.E. where they located a deceased male subject in the middle of the street. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video