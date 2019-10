ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Coors and Los Volcanes. Details are limited, but police say the victim was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a serious motorcycle crash in the Northeast Heights.

It happened near Chelwood Park and Phoenix. Investigators say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.