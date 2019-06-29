Police respond to barricaded subject in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A subject has been taken into custody after police say they barricaded themselves in a residence Saturday.

The public was asked to avoid the area near the intersection of San Pedro and Indian School Sunday due to police activity. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were at the scene on San Pedro northeast attempting to negotiate with the subject.

The scene has since been cleared and authorities say the individual was taken into custody without incident. The identity of that individual is unknown at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.