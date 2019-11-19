Police respond to Albuquerque school bus crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV Tuesday afternoon in southeast Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque police, the driver of the SUV was injured and has been transported to the hospital. At this time there are no reports of injuries to the children on the bus.

The crash happened near Girard Blvd and Gibson Blvd.

APD says parents of the children have been notified and they are on their way to pick up kids.

This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.