Police respond to active shooter call in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are responding to an active shooter at an apartment on the 800 block of Locust NE.

Officials say tactical units are on the scene. The public is asked to stay away from the area. Police have closed down Southbound I-25 just east of the complex. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

