Police release video of Carlton Bragg’s DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On January 12, former UNM basketball player Carlton Bragg left downtown and drove through a DWI checkpoint at Coal and Broadway.

“Alright man, go and step around the corner. You are tall, man,” said an Albuquerque Police Officer.

Quickly Bragg’s height became a focus of the investigation.

“You’re a little bit taller, so it’s gonna be a little bit different,” the officer said.

The officer started by testing Bragg’s vision, asking him to sit on his unit so he’ll be in view of the officer’s camera.

“I have to do this a little bit different with you because you’re a lot taller than me,” the officer said. He then asked how tall Bragg was who then replied, “6’11.”

Bragg didn’t do well on the first test and continued to turn his head when the officer asked him to move his eyes from side to side.

Then the officer tries another test, and Bragg tries making excuses.

“Can I, like, warm up a little bit. like, it’s really, like, shivering. My body is, like, really cold. Like, I’m honestly, like, shivering,” Bragg said to the officer.

He then replied, “If you wanna do some jumping jacks before this test, knock yourself out, man.”

After the final test, the cuffs go on.

“Put your hands behind your back,” the officer said.

Bragg replied saying, “Are you serious?”

He then continues to try and get out of the situation, saying his girlfriend was a lawyer and the cops were taking away his rights.

“This is done. You start acting like a fool, we will just book you,” another officer said to Bragg.

He then accuses the officers of failing to record the arrest.

“Why’s it not on right now? Why are you not recording right now is what I’m saying?” Bragg said.

An officer replied, “It’s pointing at you. It’s capturing all your dumb remarks.”

Police say Bragg refused to take that breathalyzer. That’s an automatic aggravated DWI. While he was being booked into jail, an officer found marijuana on him.

This was the final straw for Bragg. Prosecutors are still reviewing allegations that he sexually assaulted another student this past summer.