ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two crashes are being investigated. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said two crashes occurred on Saturday.

The APD’s Motors Unit responded to a scene at Central and Utah for a vehicle and pedestrian crash. The pedestrian is reportedly in critical condition.

At another scene in the 1800 block of Chandelle Loop Northeast, police said a vehicle crashed into a building.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added to this article when it is released.