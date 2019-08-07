Police officers rally for Germaine Casey motorcycle competition

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico police officers are testing their motorcycle skills in a statewide competition that helps the community and honors a fallen officer.

Officers from all over New Mexico are competing in Rio Rancho. They’ll maneuver around cones on their bikes as fast as possible, vying for the best time.

The competition is named for Germaine Casey, the Rio Rancho Police Office who was killed while riding for the presidential motorcade in 2007 near the airport.

Those wanting to watch the competition can attend the event on Saturday at 4 p.m. Admission is free and various vendors will be present at the competition.

All proceeds will go to the New Mexico Special Olympics.