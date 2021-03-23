Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting was Highland High School graduate

This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley who was one of 10 victims killed in a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket on Monday graduated from Highland High School in May of 1988. Officer Talley, 51, was one of the first on the scene and had been a member of the Boulder Police Department since 2010.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department and his life was cut too short,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. The police department reports that Talley leaves behind seven children ages 5 to 18.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters that Talley’s family was recently in her office as his son received an award. “One of his children swallowed a quarter and because Officer Talley taught his children CPR, one of his children was able to save the little boy’s life,” said Herold.

The other victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and have been identified as Denny Strong,20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds,25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jodi Waters, 65. First responders joined a procession in Boulder to honor Talley as his body was transported by ambulance.

Story continues below

Police have identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as the suspect who opened fire inside the King Soopers grocery store. He was treated at a hospital and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and is expected to be booked into the county jail later Tuesday.

At this time, investigators have not established a motive in the shooting but according to Dougherty, authorities believe he was the only shooter.