ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person. It happened in northeast Albuquerque around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the incident happened near Wyoming Boulevard and Comanche Road NE when a motorcycle rider was separated from the bike and hit by a Kia vehicle after “initial impact.” The rider was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators claimed the motorcycle rider was seen in a parking lot south of Wyoming and Menaul doing burnouts and doughnuts prior to the crash. The motorcycle drove away from that parking lot, and the call about the crash came in shortly after.

Authorities think the motorcycle rider might be at fault, and speed and alcohol may be contributors to the crash as well. No charges are pending as of 12 p.m. Saturday.