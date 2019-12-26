Police issue missing endangered advisory for 8-year-old Albuquerque boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing eight-year-old child.

APD is searching for David Corrales who is a four-foot-tall Hispanic male who was last seen on December 26, 2019, and was walking in the area of Menaul and Morris Street NE. David has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 60-pounds.

Authorities say the eight-year-old was last seen wearing a red beanie, navy blue jacket, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and blue eyeglasses. Police believe David to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information regarding David Corrales’ location is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-2677 or 911.

