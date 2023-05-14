ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police claimed a man caused more than $1,000 in damage at Presbyterian Hospital. The incident happened on Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the hospital because a man, identified as Joe Martinez, had allegedly climbed into the ceiling.

Hospital staff told officers that Martinez damaged water pipes causing flooding that led to multiple hospital rooms being damaged.

After two hours, officers were able to get Martinez down from the ceiling.

In the future, he might be charged with criminal damage and resisting, evading, and obstructing an officer.